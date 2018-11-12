Newborn baby left on doorstep

Centane Police are investigating a case of child abandonment after a newborn, believed to be around five days old, was found on the doorstep of a house at Nkonwane village.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said: “It is alleged that a baby girl was found abandoned on the doorstep of a homestead at Nkondwane locality, on November 8 at about 9pm.”He said the baby was found by a family member of the homestead where it was abandoned. “The baby was taken to a clinic and later to the social development department.

No one was seen leaving the baby on the doorstep. No one knows the baby,” Manatha said.He appealed to anyone who might have information about the mother of the baby to contact 047 498 5400.