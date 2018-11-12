Two lawyers and a retail manager allegedly embezzled R78m from the estate of an elderly woman who left everything in her will to an employee in Durban.

The trio were arrested by the Hawks after relatives of the victim‚ who was from Germany‚ discovered that her estate had disappeared.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Pamela Pillay‚ 62‚ a retail manager‚ and two lawyers‚ Rodney Reddy‚ 51‚ and Pravin Rajadene‚ 55‚ conspired to commit fraud in 2014.

Their target was an elderly woman living with an employee in Durban north. The woman made her worker the sole beneficiary in her will.

“After she passed on‚ the employee went to their neighbour for help and advice on the administration and winding up the affairs of the deceased‚” said Mhlongo.

“The neighbours allegedly gave him a few thousand rands and requested him to go back to his smallholding while they start with the process on his behalf. Upon his return‚ he allegedly noticed that the three had altered the deceased’s signature on the will‚ putting themselves as beneficiaries.”

Relatives opened a case of fraud when they made the discovery and the case was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.

Pilly‚ Reddy and Rajadene were arrested last Thursday and appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court. They were released on R2‚000 bail and are due to appear again on February 4.