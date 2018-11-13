WATCH | Dog attack horror recalled as victim who lost arm sues for R2.4-million
“The dogs just kept coming.” That was how a Rowallan Park man, close to tears, described the way in which a pack of dogs in the street kept on trying to get back to Gerald Cloete “to finish him off”. Jacques van Schalkwyk, 44, was giving evidence in the Port Elizabeth High Court in a R2.4m lawsuit brought by Cloete against the owner of the dogs, Christiaan van Meyeren.
