Angry villagers demolish land invaders’ shacks
Two groups of Sada residents in Whittlesea are on a collision course over a section of vacant land. On Monday, scores of people built shacks on unoccupied land between Bhede and Ngojini villages, saying the land belonged to everyone. However, the move angered Bhede residents, who demolished the shacks, saying they had no right to build there.
