Makana mayor given ultimatum

Civil society has fired a shot across the bow of Makana Municipal mayor Nomhle Gaga and municipal manager Moppo Mene, warning that they either comply with a 11-month-old court order on managing the noxious local municipal dump or face contempt proceedings. The official Makana Municipal dump has been burning for some weeks, spewing toxic black smoke which has repeatedly settled into the nearby Makhanda city bowl for days at a time.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.