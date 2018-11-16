EC man gets three life terms and 8 years for rape, attempted murder

A Stutterheim man was sentenced to three life terms and eight-years for rape and attempted murder by the Grahamstown High Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said Xolisa Kosani, 30, sexually assaulted a 22-year-old female at Masimini Location outside Stutterheim on November 26, 2017.

“It is alleged that the suspects sexually assaulted the victim, taking her by force from her home and also forcing her to drink poison. The suspect was arrested at his home on 29th November and was charged for three counts of rape and attempted murder.”

Mawisa said Kosani first appeared at the Stutterheim Magistrate Court on November 30 last year and was remanded in custody.

“On the 7th of December 2017 the bail was successfully opposed by the Investigating Officer. He appeared several times at Stutterheim Magistrate’s Court and the case was transferred to Grahamstown High Court in September 2018.

“On the 8th of November 2018 he was found guilty and sentenced to undergo a three life imprisonment for three counts of rape and eight years for Attempted murder.”

The sentences will run concurrently.