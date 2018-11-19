Cassper Nyovest breaks down new Universal deal: We are like Rocafella
Cassper Nyovest's record label Family Tree has partnered with major record label Universal Music Africa in a "tailor-made" deal that saw Cassper taking to the social media to flex.
The rapper had been contemplating loosening the grip on wanting to be "champion of the indie artists" for a while and it seems he's finally decided to take action.
This‚ on account of him saying that he felt he'd reached the peak as an indie artist/record label owner.
Tweeting on Thursday‚ Cassper announced that his company signed a partnership deal with Universal Africa.
"I would like to take this time to announce that my company‚ Family Tree Media has signed a partnership deal with Universal Africa. This deal was tailored to what I wanted. Lesson? Build it till it’s worth something and then you get to call the shots!"
In a statement that followed the announcement from Universal‚ they explained why they have partnered with Cassper.
"We chose Cassper because of his passion to greatly influence and disrupt the music ecosystem. He runs a multi-million rand business with a small team; now imagine if he had more support that would help him amplify what he does and take it into different spaces?" said managing director of Universal Music Group Sipho Dlamini.
I would like to take this time to announce that my company, Family Tree Media has signed a partnership deal with Universal Africa. This deal was tailored 2 what I wanted. Lesson? Build it till it’s worth something&then you get to call the shots!!! New album Dec 1st #SweetAndShort pic.twitter.com/HRc85RU1ZK— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 15, 2018
It means Family Tree is the same as Rocafella. We own our masters and we determine what we want the contract to say cause we have the capital. Too many details but to keep it #SweetAndShort , Ksazobalit!!! https://t.co/tTzZec5CJw— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 15, 2018
And in more good news for the Tsibipians‚ Cassper announced that he would give the people what they want with a full kwaito album.
"The kwaito sound has been very influential in my music and for a very long time fans have asked for a full kwaito project. I finally gave in and decided to keep it sweet and short‚ nice and simple. #SweetAndShort dropping on the 1st of December at Moses Mabhida‚" Cassper said.
Meanwhile AKA‚ who recently announced his deal with a major (Sony) after releasing his last platinum-selling album independently‚ low-key sprinkled some shade on the TL after Cass made his announcement.
Nothing much‚ just a simple kweshin... for a friend *inserts pensive face*
Guys ... is my deal with Sony okay now? I’m asking for a friend 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EHifDecU88— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 15, 2018
What do you think are these money moves or a matter of two steps forward and ten steps back?
Please sign in or register to comment.