Cassper Nyovest breaks down new Universal deal: We are like Rocafella

Cassper Nyovest's record label Family Tree has partnered with major record label Universal Music Africa in a "tailor-made" deal that saw Cassper taking to the social media to flex.

The rapper had been contemplating loosening the grip on wanting to be "champion of the indie artists" for a while and it seems he's finally decided to take action.

This‚ on account of him saying that he felt he'd reached the peak as an indie artist/record label owner.

Tweeting on Thursday‚ Cassper announced that his company signed a partnership deal with Universal Africa.

"I would like to take this time to announce that my company‚ Family Tree Media has signed a partnership deal with Universal Africa. This deal was tailored to what I wanted. Lesson? Build it till it’s worth something and then you get to call the shots!"

In a statement that followed the announcement from Universal‚ they explained why they have partnered with Cassper.

"We chose Cassper because of his passion to greatly influence and disrupt the music ecosystem. He runs a multi-million rand business with a small team; now imagine if he had more support that would help him amplify what he does and take it into different spaces?" said managing director of Universal Music Group Sipho Dlamini.