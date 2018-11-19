Student held at knifepoint faces murder charge for stabbing robber

A student who grabbed a knife used by a robber and used it to stab his assailant at the weekend is now facing a charge of murder.

The 23-year-old student was held up at knifepoint by two suspects while walking home in the early hours of Sunday morning in Central‚ Port Elizabeth.

“He was approached by the two suspects at the corners of Mackay and Campbell Streets in Central. One suspect was armed with a knife‚” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“He was robbed of his cellphone. The student grabbed the knife from the suspect and allegedly stabbed him.

“The other suspect was arrested by a patrolling security vehicle‚” said Naidu.

“The robbery suspect (approx. 25 years old) was detained. The student was also detained on a charge of murder.”

The student and one of his alleged attackers will appear in court soon.

