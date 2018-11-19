Kaizer Chiefs to host Caf match in Port Elizabeth

Fans in the coastal city has often complained about the lack of high profile matches and will be pleased to know Chiefs in town.

Chiefs host Zimamoto on Wednesday November 28 (kickoff at 7.30pm) with the 2018 Telkom Knockout also scheduled to be staged at the iconic 2010 World Cup stadium on Saturday December 8.

Amakhosi announced that tickets for this match are available through various ticketing outlets nationwide at a cost of R40 for adults and R20 for children under the age of 12.

The Telkom Knockout final on December 8 is also guaranteed to feature one of Chiefs or Pirates‚ who clash in the semifinals on Saturday.

Baroka FC and holders Bidvest Wits will do battle in the other semifinal on Sunday.

- TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.