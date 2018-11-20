School clashes with parents of pupil ‘bullied’ for being ‘gay’

The Gauteng education department is investigating allegations that a 13-year-old child at a Johannesburg primary school was bullied and called “gay”‚ and his nine-year-old brother was kicked when he tried to protect him.

The situation was so tense at Theo Wassenaar Primary School in Robertsham on Friday afternoon that the police and community policing forum arrived to defuse the situation that is said to have involved the father‚ pupils and a school employee.

