Strong winds forecast for Buffalo City Metro

A relatively warm day for East London, with a maximum temperature of 26°C, will be punctuated with “near gale force” winds from midday.

This is according to the South African weather service.The weather service says the day should start off cloudy before becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and rain can be expected overnight.

The eastern half of the province can expect wind in the north, isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The coast as a whole can expect “fresh” winds in the morning which will reach near gale force by midday.The western half of the province can look forward to a cloudy and cool afternoon with light showers along the Tsitsikamma coast.

This will spread to Port Elizabeth in the evening. The interior will be partly cloudy and warm. The coast should expect a “fresh” to strong westerly to south westerly wind.There is still a warning for “extremely high fire danger conditions” in the northern parts of the province.

The Joe Gqabi district municipality was specifically singled out.