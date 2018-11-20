Youth at summit urged to speak out on sexual abuse

Students have voiced their frustration at gender-based violence at tertiary institutions. The inaugural Young Women’s Summit on No Violence Against Women was hosted by Virtuous Jewels at the University of Fort Hare’s Bhisho campus on Saturday. Virtuous Jewels founder Bea Hackula said the non-profit organisation aimed to create a platform to empower young women to talk about their concerns in light of the recent case of Cheryl Zondi, who suffered sexual abuse for years before she finally broke h...

