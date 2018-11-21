Convicted serial rapist to be sentenced in Bhisho court

Serial rapist Luvuyo Malawana Mananga from NU16 Mdantsane, is expected to appear before the Bhisho High Court for sentencing for eleven counts of rape on Wednesday.

This is according to provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

Tonjeni said that the suspect was “positively linked through DNA” in eleven cases and charged with rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstance and pointing with a firearm.

“The suspect was formally charged at Bhisho High Court on August 16 2018, where he pleaded not guilty on all the charges of rape [and] pointing with a firearm.

“The cases went for a long trial at the Bhisho High Court from October 29 2018 until November 6 2018 and he was found guilty on all the charges,” he said.