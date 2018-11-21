Convicted serial rapist to be sentenced in Bhisho court
Serial rapist Luvuyo Malawana Mananga from NU16 Mdantsane, is expected to appear before the Bhisho High Court for sentencing for eleven counts of rape on Wednesday.
This is according to provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.
Tonjeni said that the suspect was “positively linked through DNA” in eleven cases and charged with rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstance and pointing with a firearm.
“The suspect was formally charged at Bhisho High Court on August 16 2018, where he pleaded not guilty on all the charges of rape [and] pointing with a firearm.
“The cases went for a long trial at the Bhisho High Court from October 29 2018 until November 6 2018 and he was found guilty on all the charges,” he said.
Tonjeni lists Mananga’s crimes as follows:
- 19 May 2007 – He robbed and raped a 22-years-old victim in Mdantsane, both suspects were arrested but the charges were later withdrawn by complainant as she was scared of these criminals.
- 5 June 2009 – He robbed and raped a 22-years-old victim who was walking alone from school in East London.
- 19 January 2010 – He raped a 24-year-old near Nkqubela Hospital on her way to work.
- 23 January 2010 – He raped a 20-year-old victim in Quigney where she was walking at the railway station to her workplace.
- 22 May 2010 – He raped two 19-year-old victims in East London with his co-accused taking turns for the whole night.
- 25 June 2010 – He threatened and a 19-year-old victim in Mdantsane near Nontyantyambo clinic.
- 16 July 2010 – He robbed and threatened a 37-year-old victim with a firearm and raped her in Mdantsane.
- 2 August 2010 – He broke into a home, threatened and forced a 19-year-old victim to take off her clothes in her bedroom in Mdantsane and raped her.
- 30 October 2010 – He robbed and raped a 21-year-old victim in NU15 stadium, the victim was walking to NU13 in Mdantsane.
- 29 July 2011 – He pointed a 21-year-old victim with a firearm and took her to the nearest field behind Sophakame Primary School in Mdantsane and raped her.
- 4 August 2011 – He threatened to kill a 20-year-old victim who was walking alone in a footpath near Nkqubela Hospital on her way to school in Mdantsane.
