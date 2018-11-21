It’s fine for men to show emotions
A macho facade can hide all sorts of problems which should be aired
Men should cry, show emotions and let go of the tough boy image which results in them bottling things up. This was said by panelists at the Carling Black Label Bold Brave Strong discussion on masculinity in Soweto on Monday. On the panel was renowned broadcaster Robert Marawa, actor Pallace Dladla, Father a Nation (FAN) founder Craig Wilkinson, political commentator Eusebius Mckaiser and Eastern Cape-born comedian Donovan Goliath.
