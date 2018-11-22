Cloudy day, light rain forecast for Eastern Cape

East London residents should expect a cold, cloudy day with a maximum temperature of 20°C. A moderate westerly wind which will become a moderate to fresh south westerly can be anticipated.

This is according to the South African weather service.

The eastern half of the province can plan a cloudy and cool day with warm temperatures in the north western interior.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong south westerly.

The western half of the province is looking at a cloudy day south of the escarpment with light morning rain along the coast with an otherwise fine and cool day.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate south westerly becoming a light to moderate easterly at night.

No weather warnings were issued for the country as a whole.