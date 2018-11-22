AFU seizes ‘poachers’ vehicles
This includes luxury cars bought days after rhinos killed in Sterkstroom
Four alleged rhino poachers’ assets including luxury cars, stashes of cash and night vision equipment have been forfeited to the state. According to court papers, Nomatter Bhamani, Mbekezeli Nyathi, Vusumzi Dube and Zonke Maqanda have been linked to the poaching of some five rhino in the Sterkstroom area, as well as the attempted poaching of rhino in the Great Fish Reserve.
