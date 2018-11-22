No mining rights without Xolobeni community consent

The Department of Mineral Resources cannot grant mining rights to Australian mining giant Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources (TEM) without the full and informed consent of the Xolobeni community, says the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. This is a massive victory for the community which has for years been fighting TEM’s efforts to mine titanium in the environmentally sensitive and pristine Xolobeni area on the Wild Coast.

