Pupils show their grasp of computer coding
Enthusiastic Duncan Village teens received high praise for their grasp of computer coding this week at the ICT Summit in East London. Nelson Mandela University lecturer Professor Jean Greyling said the quick first-time understanding by Mzokhanyo High School pupils was remarkable. Mzokhanyo High was among only a few schools invited to participate in a programme called Tanks, which is a joint venture between Greyling and program developer Byron Batterson.
