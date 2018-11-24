Amatola Water ordered to pay R1.5m

The Grahamstown High Court has ordered the Amatola Water Board to pay a joint venture a final amount of R1.5m out of a R46m contract to upgrade the Mthatha sewage works. Amatola Water (AW) forked out R45m in 14 payments between May 2016 and October last year as its appointed overseeing agent engineer signed off on the phased completed work on the upgrade of the Ngangelizwe outfall and associate gravity sewers in Mthatha.

