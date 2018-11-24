Berlin rugby tournament to raise awareness

Berlin Schools’ Rugby Revival Programme (BSRRP) is gearing up for it’s first annual rugby 7s tournament set to kick-off at Berlin Sports Fields on December 1. BSRRP founder Leo Mbini said the tournament, set to host 12 development teams in and around the remote area 47km outside of East London, was long overdue.

