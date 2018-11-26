MISERY AHEAD AS VANDALS RUN AMOK

Samwu says its legitimate protest has been infiltrated by criminals

Buffalo City Metro is battening down the hatches for another week of power and water outages amid a protest that the SA Municipal Workers Union admits has gone rogue. Many BCM residents might have to sit it out for a week without water and lights, BCM manager Andile Sihlahla told the Dispatch. However, the city has employed emergency measures to see that refuse is collected and and city assets protected.