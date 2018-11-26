Royals’ forum a boost for communication
The efforts of Eastern Cape kings and queens to fight for the development of their respective communities have been bolstered with the establishment of the Eastern Cape kings/ queens forum.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.