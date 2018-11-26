Two arrested during Stutterheim protests
Two suspects were arrested after protests again flared up in Stutterheim with protestors having blocked the main road and demanded business owners close shop on Monday. Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, of the SAPS, said that two suspects, aged 30 and 39, have been arrested by police for public violence. This follows after the protesters went to town and blocked the main road with dustbins and refuge.
