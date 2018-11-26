News

WATCH | SABC camera stolen from inside state capture inquiry venue

By Naledi Shange - 26 November 2018
The headquarters of the South African Broadcasting Corporation in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: file

A woman was caught on camera making off with SABC camera equipment from inside the venue of the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Monday.

The public broadcaster confirmed the brazen daylight theft in a statement‚ saying it happened during the lunch break at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

"The SABC has opened a case with the South African Police Service‚ who are investigating the matter. The details of the incident are still sketchy and the SABC will conduct an internal investigation to ascertain how the incident happened‚" said spokesperson Neo Momodu.

Employees of the SABC shared images of the alleged thief on social media.

The woman appeared to be wearing a white shirt and had long hair with what appeared to be sunglasses perched on her head.

Footage from outside the building where the inquiry is being held showed her carrying a bag as she ran to board a blue minibus taxi.

According to SABC employees‚ besides the camera‚ the woman made off with microphones‚ batteries‚ bank cards‚ identity documents and licences.

