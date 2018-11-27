Two men appeared in court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a teacher from a school they had both previously attended in Limpopo.

The pair‚ aged 31 and 18‚ appeared in the Phalala Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the 18-year-old had been previously taught by the 28-year-old teacher while the 31-year-old suspect was a former learner at the same school.

Ngoepe said they allegedly broke into her home in Marken on Friday while she was asleep. The area is on the outskirts of Lephalale (formerly Ellisras).

“They tied her up‚ loaded her inside the boot of her car and drove away with her.

“It was also detected that the suspects took turns ... raping the victim and dumped her‚ still tied up‚ in the bushes before they fled the scene with her motor vehicle‚ a Volkswagen Polo‚” Ngoepe said.

During the arrests‚ one of the men was found in possession of the teacher’s car keys. The car was later found abandoned in the bushes near Marken.

They were charged with common robbery‚ kidnapping‚ theft of a motor vehicle and rape‚ said Ngoepe.

“Their cases were postponed to December 3‚ 2018 for further police investigations and for a formal bail application‚” said Ngoepe.