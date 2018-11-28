School trip ends in tragedy after two feared drowned at Port St Johns

A search operation is under way for two pupils feared drowned at Port St Johns beach during a school trip on Tuesday, the Eastern Cape education department said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mali Mtima said three other pupils were rescued and hospitalised at Mthatha Hospital.

"The tragedy of the drowning happened while they were on a school outing [on Tuesday] to Second Beach in Port St Johns," said Mtima.

The pupils are from the Grade 7 class at Marubeni primary school.

Police spokesperson captain Nozuko Handile confirmed the incident, saying police divers have yet to find a sign of the two missing children.