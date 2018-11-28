Sixty families affected by Nompumelelo fire

About 20 Nompumelelo homes went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. This was confirmed by ward councillor Makhaya Bopi who said the incident occurred at 3.30pm yesterday in D-section. Bopi said that the cause of the fire was unknown. He said that 60 families were affected. He said that assistance could be provided through the donation of building materials, groceries and clothes.