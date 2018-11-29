Krugersdorp killer implicated sister because he didn't want to go down alone, says mother

Le Roux Steyn, the man convicted of the Krugersdorp murders, implicated his sister in the killings because he did not want to go down alone, his mother told the court.

“He doesn’t want to suffer alone. He doesn’t want his sister to have a life when he doesn’t have one,” Marinda Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday.

Marinda, who is currently serving 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murders, was testifying in her best friend Cecilia Steyn’s defence.

Her son Le Roux Steyn is serving 25 years.

Zak Valentine, Marcel Steyn and Cecilia are accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016. All three have pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Marinda, who pleaded guilty to the murders, disputed Le Roux’s testimony that her daughter Marcel was involved in the murders.

This is despite the court hearing that Marcel was challenged by Le Roux to withdraw money from the ATMs using the bank cards of the victims after they were killed.