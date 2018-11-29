NPA drops Estina Dairy charges and South Africans want answers
The NPA temporarily drops Estina Dairy case and Twitter wants answers.
The National Prosecuting Authority revealed that it will temporarily drop the Estina Dairy case.
On Wednesday, Business Day reported that the NPA will dismiss their charges against the Gupta family members and their business associates for their involvement in the Estina Dairy Project scam.
A sum of R250m meant for poor black farmers was transferred to Gupta-linked companies.
In February, members of the Gupta family and their business associates were arrested on charges of fraud, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft and contravening the Public Finance Act, among other charges for the dodgy R250m deal.
The case was dropped on the grounds that the state was uncertain that it will have enough evidence to ensure a conviction.
The NPA said it will provisionally drop the charges as of December 4 and the case will be re-instated once more information is obtained.
Many on Twitter were not impressed with the NPA's decision:
Estina dairy project... No evidence against the alleged perpetrators. So where did the money go?— Lindi Mlandu (@Mandlovu_) November 28, 2018
you guys think the state capture inquiry will lead to mass arrests, when the NPA can’t even prosecute the estina dairy farm mess ??— umami ? (@noxytea) November 29, 2018
I can't believe NPA dropping charges on Estina Dairy, Ace and Guptas cud get away with 300 million rands.#NPAmustwakeup— Buzz (@dgtager) November 28, 2018
NPA has just vindicated the Guptas on Estina dairy case. #EstinaDairyProject #EstinaDairyFarm pic.twitter.com/NzXc2ksL3E— Thami (@DavidMilis) November 28, 2018
Very sad to note NPA decision to drop Estina dairy farm case!Just other NPA way of letting ANC corrupt officials get loose.The NPA is toothless and is controlled as well as manipulated by the ruling corrupt party.We need that money be paid back and offenders take the heat.— SESHEGO. (@hlabjago630325) November 29, 2018
Imagine if Estina Dairy Farm had been fact checked pic.twitter.com/hc2qg4hR2U— un·der·score D (@mthu_d) November 28, 2018
Lol the NPA has dropped the charges against Guptas regarding the Estina Dairy Farm due to unreliable evidence ????— Soul Provider (@Who_is_Odwa) November 28, 2018
The withdrawal of Estina Dairy case is a complete insult to the public by NPA & ANC— Mr. Sometimes (@Luka48940355) November 29, 2018
NPA wants to provisionally withdraw charges in the Estina Dairy Project. The State is screwing up vs The Guptas over there in Free State.— Mr. Nhlamulo Mabasa ?? (@E_xcelsior) November 28, 2018
South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority #EstinaDairyProject pic.twitter.com/NzHHtFJPvt— Lee (@LeeA247) November 28, 2018