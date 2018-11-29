NPA drops Estina Dairy charges and South Africans want answers

In February, members of the Gupta family and their business associates were arrested on charges of fraud, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft and contravening the Public Finance Act, among other charges for the dodgy R250m deal.



The case was dropped on the grounds that the state was uncertain that it will have enough evidence to ensure a conviction.



The NPA said it will provisionally drop the charges as of December 4 and the case will be re-instated once more information is obtained.



Many on Twitter were not impressed with the NPA's decision: