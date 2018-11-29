News

NPA drops Estina Dairy charges and South Africans want answers

By Odwa Mjo - 29 November 2018
Estina dairy farm accused appear in court.
Estina dairy farm accused appear in court.
Image: Graeme Hosken via Twitter

The NPA temporarily drops Estina Dairy case and Twitter wants answers.

The National Prosecuting Authority revealed that it will temporarily drop the Estina Dairy case.

On Wednesday, Business Day reported that the NPA will dismiss their charges against the Gupta family members and their business associates for their involvement in the Estina Dairy Project scam. 

A sum of R250m meant for poor black farmers was transferred to Gupta-linked companies. 

In February, members of the Gupta family and their business associates were arrested on charges of fraud, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft and contravening the Public Finance Act, among other charges for the dodgy R250m deal. 

The case was dropped on the grounds that the state was uncertain that it will have enough evidence to ensure a conviction.

The NPA said it will provisionally drop the charges as of December 4 and the case will be re-instated once more information is obtained. 

Many on Twitter were not impressed with the NPA's decision: 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Steve Tshwete Games underway in BCM
Trash bags dumped in front of BCM municipal office
X