Salary increases were so low in 2018, you're effectively earning less

The slow rate at which wages are increasing is putting a lot of pressure on household spending, CareerJunction notes. Food prices alone have increased on average by 7.1% per annum while electricity and fuels have increased by a staggering 13.8% per annum over the past nine years.

Of the top 10 sectors analysed, the IT sector fell to the bottom of the list for annual wage increases. Despite being the most sought-after skills set on CareerJunction, the sector experienced negative growth in wages of -3% year-on-year.

The finance and construction sectors saw a minimal growth in wages of only 1% while the warehousing & logistics sector saw a wage increase of 4%.

According to the CareerJunction Index, these four sectors alone make up more than 50% of employment through the website.

The engineering, admin, sales, manufacturing and medical sectors saw moderate wage increases during 2018.

The marketing sector was a notable exception, says CareerJunction, experiencing a "staggering" increase in salary offerings of 20%.