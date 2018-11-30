Increasing EC initiation deaths have set up alarm bells
Eastern Cape initiation deaths has been increasing and authorities are now starting to panic saying that every 24 hours on average a death is reported. Eastern Cape House of Traditional leaders, Contralesa and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) believe that if the deaths increase at this rate, it could be disastrous.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.