A Cape Town hairdresser accused of sexually assaulting his client went far beyond the service she was expecting‚ according to the police.

The 37-year-old man wept in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday as he explained to journalists the business he lost after he was arrested following accusations from a former client.

The man‚ who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded in court‚ said he gave his “signature massage” to a 28-year-old woman‚ the complainant in the case‚ who had been a regular customer at his shop.

According to the witness statement by the victim‚ he rubbed his penis against her back and fondled her breasts after he threaded her eyebrows in an incident that took place on October 6 at his salon in Athlone.

His court case was postponed until January 14 after he was assigned a new legal aid attorney. His previous lawyer‚ Labiek Samuels‚ withdrew from the case.

Samuels told TimesLIVE another witness testimony was still outstanding.

The barber‚ who speaks broken English‚ told TimesLIVE he had lost a large number of clients after his picture and name were published in a local newspaper.

“People are coming to my shop and making fun of me now. Many people are no longer coming to my store‚” he said.

He said he gave all his clients a “little massage” at the end of their appointment‚ something that had made his salon wildly popular.

He even went out of his way to demonstrate the massage by rubbing the head and shoulders of a journalist. He claimed it was the same massage he gave during the alleged assault.

The man is on bail of R500.