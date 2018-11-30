Power failure leaves Zuma's advocate in the dark

Former president Jacob Zuma’s latest corruption court appearance was interrupted by a power failure – which forced his advocate, Mike Hellens, to make his submissions to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the dark.

The case is against Zuma and French arms company Thint. Thint is accused of corrupting Zuma. The case has been postponed to May 20. Both Zuma and Thint will then argue for the charges against them to be permanently dropped.

Thint has launched a separate legal challenge to the case against it, based on a number of legal technical grounds. Zuma’s lawyers argue the case against him has been irretrievably tarnished by undue delay and political interference.

Zuma looked unwell during the hearing, and left quickly to an outside waiting area after it was postponed.