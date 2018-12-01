Stage 1 rotational loadshedding will be implemented from 9am on Saturday and is likely to continue until 10pm‚ Eskom said.

“Stage 1 calls for 1000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period. Load-shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout‚” the electricity provider said.

It reminded consumers to treat all electrical points as live during the loadshedding.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.”

Schedules for the loadshedding could be found on its website at http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za‚ it added.

- TimesLIVE