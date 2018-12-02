Concern grows as initiate death toll rises to five in EC

PREMIUM

The initiation summer season death toll has risen to five in the Eastern Cape after Sinalo Tabata of Whittlesea died of suspected dehydration on Wednesday. The 20-year-old had only been at the initiation school for four days when he complained of dizziness and hallucination. He is the first initiate to die in the Chris Hani district this season.