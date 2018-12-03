The ANC has paid its respects to former treasurer-general and struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang‚ saying he remained a “relentless and calm activist” up to the time of his death.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the party “dips its banner in sorrow”. Msimang died early on Monday.

“We are in shock at the passing of an unwavering revolutionary and give our deepest condolences to the children‚ grandchildren and the extended family and comrades of [Msimang]‚” said Mabe.

"Uncle Mendi‚ as he was fondly known‚ was a long-serving member of the ANC‚ having cut his wisdom teeth along with Walter Sisulu and others in the ANC Youth League as a student."

Msimang went underground when the ANC was banned in 1961 and was directed to join Oliver Tambo in the ANC in London.

After years of service in exile‚ including as ANC chief representative in the UK‚ he returned to SA and was elected to the national executive committee of the ANC at its first conference after being unbanned in 1991.

In 1997 Msimang was elected treasurer-general of the ANC at the party’s Mafikeng conference‚ a position he held until 2007.

"Msimang remained a relentless and calm activist and patriot‚ who despite his advanced age continued to serve the country and the ANC‚ as a member of the ANC integrity commission appointed in 2013 and a member of the advisory board on national orders‚” said Mabe.

“We salute him for his unwavering and steadfast commitment to serve selflessly and with humility. We will continue to celebrate his life and leadership‚ and preserve his legacy for future generations to learn from him.”