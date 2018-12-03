Former ANC treasurer Mendi Msimang has died

Former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang has died.

Msimang was the husband of the later former health minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang who died in 2009.

Details around his death have yet to be confirmed.

“Yes‚ he has passed on but the organisation will be releasing an official statement‚” said one ANC official at Luthuli House.

During struggle against apartheid in the 1960s‚ Msimang served as the ANC’s London representative.

He was elected treasurer-general at the 1997 ANC Mahikeng conference in which former president Thabo Mbeki was elected president of the ruling party replacing Nelson Mandela.