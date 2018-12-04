Cool weather expected along the East Cape coast
East London will be experiencing a rainy, cloudy morning. The temperature will remain cool throughout the day with a maximum of 23°C. There will be light to moderate easterly winds. This is according to the South African Weather Service. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy at first south of the escarpment with rain and showers.
