Ex-mayor’s fraud trial delayed as magistrate steps aside
A planned three-day fraud trial involving former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, former council speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele and two metro top managers was halted on Monday before it even started.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.