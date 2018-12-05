Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ Nkosi Zwelivelile (Mandla) Mandela‚ has hit out at those who claim to celebrate Madiba’s legacy - but whose "actions are found wanting”.

“There are many who would celebrate his life and his passing through life-size statues‚ busts‚ exhibitions and concerts. However‚ few are committed to fighting for the voiceless‚ to stand for the right of the forgotten suffering people of Palestine‚ Western Sahara‚ Kurdistan‚ Kashmir and Myanmar‚” Mandela said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wednesday marks five years since Madiba's death.

“Where are those who stand by his words that ‘our struggle can never be over as long as there is a single human being anywhere in the world that is suffering’?”

Mandela said the family missed the “broad disarming smile that instantly calmed and set you at ease no matter how heavy the burden that you may be carrying”.

“I am often asked about what was his most defining characteristic and five years on I would still defer to the man’s own wisdom. He maintained that he was defined by the values‚ principles‚ culture and collective wisdom of his political home‚ the African National Congress.

“We reflect on the great value he placed on self-criticism and the ability to reflect on one’s own position‚ course of action and taking stock of where we may have made tactical errors or violated the decorum‚ protocols and values germane to our African culture.”

Mandela said he believed there had been few people as universally loved over the past century as Madiba was.

“Most of all we remember he always regarded himself as a servant of the people doing his utmost to give expression to their collective will and aspiration.”