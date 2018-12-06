Accused killer ‘feigned horror’
Sangoma accused of gruesome beheading ‘prominent at protest’
A sangoma accused of decapitating a high school girl and hacking off her body parts had been a noisy firebrand at a march through the town to protest the grotesque slaying.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.