News

BCM strike’s R10k proposal, Komani rampage continues

Enoch Mgijima bosses’ tardiness costs city as workers run amok waiting for meeting

PREMIUM
By Tembile Sgqolana and Mamela Ndamase - 06 December 2018

Samwu strikers went on another rampage trashing Komani on Thursday, while in BCM the union was cutting a deal for a R10,000 payout.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

THE CROSSING - Friends of Johnny Clegg
BCM strike enters third week
X