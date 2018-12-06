Life sentence for child rapist
A 31-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Willowvale Magistrate's Court for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.