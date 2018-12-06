News

Rohde girls speak out as court spurns ‘bizarre’ prosecution ploy

By Dave Chambers - 06 December 2018

A prosecution attempt to hand in six photographs of Susan Rohde taken hours before she was murdered by her husband was defeated in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EL teen blows them away at national sound competition
'We were inadequately prepared for Sasol garage chaos': Police minister on ...
X