Rohde girls speak out as court spurns ‘bizarre’ prosecution ploy
A prosecution attempt to hand in six photographs of Susan Rohde taken hours before she was murdered by her husband was defeated in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.