WSU student 'millionaire' trial set for January

The theft trial against Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani will officially start next month. East London magistrate Nomthandazo Vabaza has set the trial date for January 18. Mani appeared before Vabaza on Thursday in connection with R14 million National Student Financial Aid Scheme money that was "erroneously" transferred into her student account on June 1 2017.