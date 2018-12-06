WSU student 'millionaire' trial set for January
The theft trial against Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani will officially start next month. East London magistrate Nomthandazo Vabaza has set the trial date for January 18. Mani appeared before Vabaza on Thursday in connection with R14 million National Student Financial Aid Scheme money that was "erroneously" transferred into her student account on June 1 2017.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.