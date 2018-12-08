BCM told to fill community services vacancies
ANC bosses in Calata House have instructed Buffalo City Metro politicians and its top management to urgently fill all vacant positions within the community services directorate. “We can’t have a metro where there is no director for community services, nor a general manager. This cannot be allowed to continue while BCM streets are in such a poor state.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.