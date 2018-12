Seven people perished in a horror crash in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said the accident, between a bakkie and a car, took place on the R617 near Appelsbosch.

"Tragically seven people have sustained fatal injuries and one person has been treated for critical injuries.

"The exact cause of the crash involving a bakkie and a car is not known at this stage. Police are investigating."