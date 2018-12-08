True fabric of her talent

Zwelitsha-based clothing and textile designer has innumerable talents

Growing up, Zwelitsha-based clothing and textile designer Nobuzwe Mabona harnessed the power of a pencil to articulate her thoughts. A born artist, Mabona said by the age of nine she was able to produce beautiful drawings of people's faces, memories and images depicting the world around her. Recognising the talent in their daughter, her parents enrolled her in art classes which took up the better part of her school holidays when she was home from her Cape Town boarding school.