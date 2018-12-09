News

Time for Eskom to come clean about power crisis, says DA

By TimesLIVE - 09 December 2018
South Africans need clarity and transparency about the power crisis, the DA says.
South Africans need clarity and transparency about the power crisis, the DA says.
Image: Times Media

It’s time for Eskom to play open cards with SA about the power crisis the country is facing, the DA says.  

The DA’s spokesperson on state capture, Natasha Mazzone, said on Sunday the party had noted the conflicting reports surrounding the current crisis at Eskom and believed that South Africans deserved clarity with regards to the “many theories, explanations and excuses provided by Eskom during these very dark days”.

“There are many reasons for the power failures South Africans are now being forced to endure – ranging from state capture and a lack of coal to allegations of irregular tenders and Eskom’s use of companies that are unable to provide the services Eskom so desperately needs.

“For the sake of clarity and transparency the DA calls on Eskom to provide a list of all the companies it has taken action against with regards to incorrect tender processes. We also call on Eskom to inform South Africans whether it has applied for any urgent interdicts to stop contracts which result in coal shortages,” Mazzone said.

The underlying problem, regardless of the current crisis, was that the structure of Eskom inevitably needed to change, she said, adding that the electricity parastatal had proven it was incapable of delivering power to South Africans within its current operational model.

I've told Eskom to solve the load-shed crisis, and this is how: Gordhan

Ex-staffers must 'back off' and senior managers can't take year-end leave. Instead, they must prevent a dark Christmas
News
2 days ago

OPINION | It can’t keep the lights on, but Eskom is great at generating confusion

While the utility can't even sugar-coat load shedding, we’re stuck with the 'brave' souls trying to fix it
News
2 days ago

Don't be fooled by false information about load-shedding

Messages with false information about load-shedding have been doing the rounds.
News
3 days ago

No leave for Eskom’s senior managers amid power shortage, Pravin Gordhan says

The public enterprises minister says the president will soon announce a task team to create a plan for the next five years, to help turn Eskom around.
News
3 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
Durban woman found alive after hijack video goes viral
X