East London woman sues DA for R10 million over "humiliating" toilet interview

An East London woman is suing the DA for R10m for, she says, interviewing her for a councillor position in a toilet. DA member Ntombenhle Rulumeni claims that two party officials escorted her to a toilet at an East London golf course, where she was interviewed for a ward councillor position ahead of the 2016 local government elections.